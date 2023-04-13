The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8: Finale cliffhanger ahead?

With The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 serving as the end of the season, it obviously goes without saying there’s a lot to prepare for. We could have an element of closure when it comes to the state of things at Mandalore but beyond just that, there could also be a few different jaw-droppers.

After all, remember this — the folks over at Disney+ are going to want to set the stage for things to come, and this could materialize in some different forms. We might be talking about a big ending that sets the stage for another season; or, it could be one that sets the stage for a spin-off.

Remember for a moment here that season 2 of The Mandalorian dovetailed right into The Book of Boba Fett, which ironically became more about Din Djarin than the title character over its final few episodes.

Now, we do think that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are going to do something to tee up what the future holds, and we hope that it is a direction for The Mandalorian that is a little more decisive than much of what we saw in the third season. We honestly wouldn’t mind more of a political action-drama hybrid that focused on him trying to rebuild society on Mandalore. Or, if he and Grogu do travel somewhere else, we hope there is a specific purpose and an exciting journey. We’d actually love to see something that allows the show to move into a new direction with a lot of new and exciting characters.

Ultimately, we would be really surprised in the end that The Mandalorian wraps up every single loose end in the finale — after all, we’ve heard so many quotes already all about how there is no plan for when the show is going to conclude.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion right now about The Mandalorian season 3 finale

What sort of ending are you expecting entering The Mandalorian season 3 finale?

Do you think there will be a big cliffhanger? Share in the comments! Also, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







