Snowfall season 6 episode 10 (series finale) promo: The end…

We know that Snowfall season 6 episode 10 is coming to FX next week, and we’re still not emotionally ready for it. This is the series finale and by virtue of that, it is going to be epic. Characters will probably die, and there will almost certainly be pain. As a matter of fact, there already is.

Judging from what we saw in the brief promo tonight, Franklin’s mom Cissy is going to be behind bars over her decision to kill Teddy — and honestly, we think she’s fine with the decision that she made. Yet, her doing this does present Franklin with an opportunity to get away, and perhaps start something new … but is he really going to do this?

Based on what we’ve seen on the series at this point, the answer is “probably not.” He still doesn’t have any money and at this point, he’s probably going to charge through fire to get what he wants. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where he ends up surviving this final episode, but we hope at least some characters do. Consider Leon, who has evolved so much from the start of the show. We also know there has been chatter about a Wanda spin-off already.

This isn’t going to be a show about a happy ending, and we certainly think that the series finale is going to be a reflection of that. Its primary goal is going to be paying off all of the characters’ stories we’ve had a chance to see ever since the beginning. Six seasons is a long time to go in this current era, and the writers should be nothing short of thrilled with what they’ve been able to accomplish.

No matter what the ending is, we certainly think Snowfall has achieved its status as one of the best shows of the decade, and certainly one of the most underrated.

