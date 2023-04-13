Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, season 19 episode 15?

Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and should we be preparing now for the end of her role as Maggie Pierce? Well, let’s just say that we have some bad news to dive into here.

First and foremost, let’s just explain that Kelly is 100% gone from the show as a series regular. This news was first confirmed weeks ago, and these two hours tonight are meant to serve as a farewell. This news is not a blindside, but that does not make it any less sad. She’s someone who has been around for years, and she allowed us to have an exciting new doctor with a ton of talent. She’s leaving to utilize some of that talent elsewhere, and we are exciting to see just what she can bring to the table in another city.

This is the good thing: At the moment, it does appear as though Kelly is going to have an open invitation to come back at any time. Insofar as exits go, this is SO much better than what happened many years ago with Patrick Dempsey. This is a similar sort of situation to Ellen Pompeo’s exit, as we know already that she will be back in the finale and possibly here and there in season 20.

What we just hope is that there is a sense of completion tonight to Maggie’s story, mostly because what the show decided to do with Meredith left a little bit to be desired. We know that she was always going to be back again down the road, but we still wanted something more given that we were talking about one of the most iconic characters in the history of the show.

Of course, we’ll have some more episodes over the course of the episode tonight — that way, we can break down more of how she left…

