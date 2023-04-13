Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18 return date: The proposal?!

Rest assured, you are going to get a chance to see Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18 this month — you just have to wait a little while for it.

So where should we start off here? Well, the most natural place is by going ahead and handing out a little bit of the bad news: Episode 18 is not coming next week. Instead, this is a story coming on Thursday, April 27 and one subject is likely front and center: Georgie’s proposal to Mandy. We know a little bit about Georgie’s relationship history both thanks to narrator Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, but we also don’t want to make any sweeping assumptions about what happens here. It’s not a surprise that Georgie wants this, given that he probably thinks he’s ready due to him being a new father. Actually being ready is a totally different story.

If you do want to get some more insight on what lies ahead, then go ahead and check out the full season 6 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Little Green Men and a Fella’s Marriage Proposal” – Sheldon wants to search for life on other planets and Mandy answers Georgie’s marriage proposal. Also, Missy is caught between two friends, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, one of the things that we are most hoping to see within this episode is some evolution on the part of most of the kids, largely because we feel that metaphorical ticking clock at this point. There are only a handful of episodes left this season, and there’s a good chance season 7 is the final one. There is so much ground to cover…

Related – Is another spin-off to The Big Bang Theory coming up?

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18 over on CBS?

Is there any one thing you are most hoping to check out? Let us know in the attached comments and once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







