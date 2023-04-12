This week on The Challenge: World Championship we absolutely expected some major moves — yet, we still didn’t expect THAT. Johnny Bananas is gone from the season so much earlier than expected, and the same goes for his partner in Justine.

Yet, as great of a competitor as Bananas may be, this is the sort of thing that should happen on a fairly regular basis. If you are a competitor within this particular world, why would you want to keep this guy around? He’s arguably the most famous person in the history of the franchise and in addition to him being a champion, he’s going to command a lot of attention (and airtime). It still even took a lot of effort to even get him down in the arena.

Jordan & Kaz were the team to square off with the eliminated duo, and for Jordan, this was a chance to get a little bit of redemption. He knows what it’s like to be toppled by Bananas, so he got a little bit of sweet relief here.

What’s great for the Paramount+ show moving forward now is that it does really seem like we are on a relatively level playing field. The failure of a lot of the USA contestants to unify has given the international contestants a little bit more power, and it certainly does not help that there are even duos like Danny & Tori who aren’t even close to being on the same page. It’s certainly still possible that a USA team will emerge victorious, but there’s a lot of time left in the show to figure that out.

For now, let’s just say that this season remains enjoyable, but there are some strange things coming — namely, a sickness that we will get more into in the preview.

Related – What IS coming up next week?

What did you think about the events of The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 7?

Do you think that this was the right time to oust Bananas and Justine? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







