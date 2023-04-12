As you get prepared for The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+, things are taking a serious turn. For whatever reason, some sort of illness is rapidly spreading across the house, and it could cause some contestants to have to leave the competition outright.

Based on the footage that we’ve seen so far Tristan is one of the contestants that we are the most worried about, but he’s far from the only one. The tricky thing about a situation like this is that even if you are not feeling well, there may be a certain hesitation about speaking up. After all, with that could come an innate fear that you’ll become a target in the game since you are easy to defeat in the arena. That means that people could hold off on announcing their symptoms until they are taking a turn for the worse.

So long as nobody is forced to leave the show because of an illness, the game is certainly set up in a rather fascinating spot at the moment. Just consider where things presently stand! We are in a position at present where Bananas and Justine are gone, and the USA players are reeling perhaps more than they have all season. There is even some in-fighting that is going on here and there, with Danny & Tori being a prime example of that.

(It would be really funny if these two actually make it to the end despite their obvious dysfunction.)

What the American players need at the moment is to win some individual challenges and actually start to get some momentum on their side again. If they can’t do that, you can argue that their game is going to be over before it can really even begin once more.

