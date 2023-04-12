The Mandalorian season 4: Is it renewed at Disney+? Current state

Given that we are a week away now from the season 3 finale, what better time to discuss The Mandalorian season 4? Is it officially going to be coming our way at Disney+? As per usual, there are a few different things to dive into here.

First and foremost, though, let us start with what is official — or rather, what is not. The aforementioned streaming service did not confirm anything season at the recent Star Wars Celebration, even though executive producer Dave Filoni is set to take on a movie featuring several of the properties set in this particular time period. It is clear that you will see The Mandalorian again, regardless of if his namesake show sticks around.

So what is going on here? It is ultimately rather complicated in that while we envision a season 4 will happen, it may not be for some time. There is the feature film project, and it is possible that the season 3 finale could be setting something else up just like season 2 did with The Book of Boba Fett.

For now, we do continue to believe that at the very least, season 3 remains one of the most-popular shows on Disney+, and we say that even with the knowledge that season 3 has been somewhat underwhelming. While it has continued to broaden imaginations and deliver exciting fight sequences, the story has shown itself to be a bit more flimsy — executive producer Jon Favreau has long said that there is no specific plan for the long-term future of the series, and that has felt more clear this season more than any other.

The one thing that has been made clear? The show can’t interfere too much with the sequel trilogy or change established canon. Beyond that, there are of course a number of things to actively think about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

