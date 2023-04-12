The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale): Stopping Moff Gideon

As we prepare for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 on Disney+ next week, is the series now in an exciting place? There is at least some vidence of it at this given point in time. We are gearing up for what should be an eventful finale where the battle for Mandalore is about to get infinitely more intense and in the end, no one could end up safe.

Let’s just start things off here, of course, by setting the table a little bit. Paz is seemingly dead, Bo-Katan and her forces are reeling, and Din Djarin is captured. Moff Gideon now has himself some more powerful armor and in the end, he is planning to achieve even more dominance and power. He also wants vengeance over what happened to him at the end of last season.

What we are set up with here is ultimately a rather intriguing showdown, but how will it be different than what we saw in the past? A lot of it comes down to 1) the stakes and 2) where the story ends. After all, we don’t tend to think that we are going to see Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan defeated; we think the Star Wars universe likes to have at least a small amount of hope to it. We could see more casualties but in the end, the most intriguing ending is for some of the Mandalorians to actually be back on their own planet and in the process of that, they find some element of peace and use that to better plan for a happy, healthier future.

Could a season 4 be all about seeing the planet be rebuilt? We actually think that this would be a really fascinating premise and it would be fun to watch from a world-building point of view. As for whether or not we see that happen, that is a totally different story.

If nothing else, we are at least crossing our fingers for some ort of big tease at the end here.

