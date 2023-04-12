The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7: Is Paz Vizsla dead?

Coming out The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, it was pretty clear that Paz Vizsla gave his all for the cause … but is he really gone?

We’d love to live in a world where anything is still possible and we could continue to cling onto whatever tiny shred of hope that we could about this character’s future … but we also have to deal with a certain measure of reality here. Insofar as we can tell, Paz is dead and he isn’t coming back.

Yet, his departure was certainly a heroic one as he fought off Moff Gideon’s forces and within that, tried to protect as many other Mandalorians as he could. The battle to retake Mandalore is already more complicated and violent than anticipated, and this episode ended with Din Djarin captured, Bo-Katan and her forces on the run, and of course the death of Paz at the hands of the Praetorian Guard.

When it comes to action, you can at least argue that this episode brought it and then some; also, most of the pieces of this season are starting to come more and more into contact with one another. While you can argue that the overall picture is still somewhat messy, at least we do feel like the writers have delivered a satisfying end product for now. Does it change the fact that the Mandalorian hasn’t been the star of his own show most of the season? Hardly, and we wish there was some magical way to have that be changed. It remains the weakest part of a season that has been rather polarizing from the get-go.

In the end, at least we have more Giancarlo Esposito? His presence almost always helps to lift any of the source material that exists around him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

