Yellowjackets season 2: A Misty, Lottie reunion incoming?

Who is the next person to reunite with Lottie on Yellowjackets season 2? Well, we have a little more evidence at the moment.

So who are we talking about here? Well, the title for this article does more or less give that away — we are potentially going to see Misty spend some time with her, at least based on some early photos that are out there for next week’s episode 5.

While nothing is 100% confirmed at this point, it does seem as though Misty will be successful in tracking down Natalie, and we know already that she is out at Lottie’s compound, which she was oddly unable to leave on this past episode. Given the history that Lottie and Misty have, this could be a really fun, fascinating reuniting — they feel in some many ways like total opposites! Are we going to see Walter meet her, as well? We have suspected that Walter may have a connection to the wilderness, Lottie, or someone else in a way that is not entirely clear at the moment.

Speaking of reunions, when are we going to get all of the Yellowjackets around each other again? This is, perhaps more than anything, what we really want to see at this point. One of the biggest problems with the season overall so far has been the lack of scenes for all of these characters together — we, of course, want to see more interaction between everyone! That’s especially the case with Taissa starting to sleepwalk again and then also Shauna showcasing more of her violent tendencies.

Who do you want to see reunite with Lottie before we get to the end of Yellowjackets season 2?

Now only that, but what are you expecting entering this potential story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

