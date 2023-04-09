Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4: Lauren Ambrose debuts!

In just a handful of days we’re going to be seeing Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 debut on the Showtime app, and we come bearing great news!

For a good while now, we’ve pondered over the question of when we are going to be seeing the debut of Lauren Ambrose as the older version of Van. After all, the Six Feet Under star was announced as being a part of the season months ago and yet, we haven’t seen her so far. That’s been a disappointment, but it’s also about to change.

Showtime unveiled recently some of the first photos for episode 4 titled “Old Wounds,” and this one shows Ambrose at a place with some old records — basically, a place that seems to be stuffed full of nostalgia. Where else would be as perfect for her?

To date, the network and producers have done their best to keep some of the finer details regarding this version of Van under wraps, save for saying that she may actually be more well-adjusted than some other people who were out in the wilderness. So is she, or is she just better at hiding it? That feels like one of the big questions you should be thinking about at this point?

Of course, we still have questions

Van is a great character, but we are immensely worried about some of what happens with her in the past. After all, remember that she was falling into the pseudo-supernatural / spiritual stuff that was going on in the wilderness, and it feels fair to assume that she could go into some dark places because of that.

Ultimately, we do think we will get a lot of Van in both eras the rest of the season. There is a ton of time to dive into all of this!

What are you most hoping to see from Adult Van as we prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 on Showtime?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

