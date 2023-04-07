Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 spoilers: An ‘Old Wounds’ tease

For those who are not aware, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 (titled “Old Wounds”) in under a week’s time — at least if you have the Showtime app. So what can we say about it today?

Of course, we’ve been curious to learn a little bit more about this episode ever since watching episode 3 last night; luckily for us, Showtime has unveiled a new synopsis. Yet, we’re not altogether sure that it’s that revealing, at least on the surface.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share that “description” … if you even want to call it that:

Relive your youth by hitting the road! Take a roadtrip with your child! Go on vacation with a new friend! Hitchhike, if you must! Just make sure you pack a good playlist for the ride. Some recommendations from us: “Anything You Can Do,” “You Get What You Give,” “Instinct,” a famous composition by Frank Comstock, but absolutely not anything from “Starlight Express”.

So what is really going on here?

That is certainly a subject for debate, and we tend to think that it could be evidence that we’re going to be seeing Shauna on a road trip with Carrie. Or, could it be Taissa? Should she be getting back into a car so soon? The only other possibility is that there’s something in here tied to adult Van, and we don’t even know that much about her at this given point save for some assorted teases.

The “go on vacation with a new friend” part could be related to Misty and Walter, but don’t they have a job to do in locating Natalie? If the idea was for Yellowjackets to confuse us immensely, they have done it? Maybe there are some thematic clues in some of those songs mentioned, as well…

Related – Who is Crystal on Yellowjackets season 2? What is her purpose?

What do you think Showtime is trying to say in this Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 description?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, be sure to come back for more news — other updates are coming soon enough.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







