Yellowjackets season 2: Who is Crystal? What is her purpose?

Who is Crystal exactly on Yellowjackets season 2? Maybe we’re at a point where you are wondering about her and honestly, we understand why.

After all, for the time being we do consider this character somewhat of an anomaly in this world, and for a few different reasons.

First and foremost, consider the fact that Crystal as a character is a somewhat new invention. She wasn’t around in season 1 and yet, she’s been introduced as someone who was there the whole time. She’s a little younger than some other characters and was technically a part of the JV team, even if she was on the plane with them to Nationals. She has a bond of sorts with Misty, which gives that character at least something close to a friend moving forward.

So what is the purpose of bringing this character on board now? Well, we don’t think that it’s altogether great. Remember for a moment that we haven’t seen Crystal appear as of yet in the present, which does make us feel like we’re going to see a pretty grim fate. It’s someone else who could satisfy the rest of the team’s hunger (gruesome as that sounds), and that could increase the divide between Misty and some of them even more.

Or, she could just be a number that comes about in what we think could be an eventual divide. There may be some who choose to go along the path of Lottie, and we do also wonder along the way if there will be more of a real resistance that forms. That is something that Coach Ben could be a part of. We don’t think he’s just destined to be isolated and alone for the rest of his days, living within a sea of regrets.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

