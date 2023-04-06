Yellowjackets season 2: What happened to Shauna’s baby?

If you are wondering what happened to Shauna and Jeff’s baby on Yellowjackets season 2, obviously we understand!

After all, the pair’s daughter Callie is too young to have been born in the wilderness. Something happened out there that we have to wait and see on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Speaking to Cinema Blend in a new interview, here is some of what Warren Kole had to say on the subject of whether Jeff knows the truth about what happens:

These kinds of questions, with an audience. Like, ‘Does he know (the baby’s fate)?’ And if he does know, how does he seem to be handling that in this particular moment or not, one way or the other? I can tell you that it is certainly revealed later in Season 2 how Jeff feels about what happened, and what he knows or doesn’t know. You get some clarity on that.

Now, we just have to sit around and wait for some sort of news to drop … even if there is no clear picture as to precisely when that is going to happen. Obviously, we’d like to see it sooner rather than later, but the show seems to be really careful on when they give us some key information.

Let’s put it like this for a moment — one of the reasons they probably gave us the Jackie dinner scene so early is because they want to save some other stuff for down the road. Do we get that? Absolutely, but that doesn’t make us any less eager to get more news as soon as humanly possible. That is just due to the way in which so many different mysteries have been woven into the story in a short period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets, including other updates all about what’s ahead

When do you think we are going to learn about Shauna’s baby as we move into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







