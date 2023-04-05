Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3: Will Lauren Ambrose turn up?

As we get prepared for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 on Showtime later this week, are we going to see Lauren Ambrose as Van? Make no mistake, we absolutely want it!

For several months now, we’ve come to know that the former Six Feet Under star would be playing the older version of this character in a fairly significant role. It does remain somewhat of a miracle that Van even makes it to adulthood given how many times that she’s almost died but, for now, that is a part of the series’ cruel joke. She somehow keeps on living, whereas some other characters end up dying in the most freakish of ways.

Now, let’s go ahead and state the following: We 100% know that Ambrose is coming as the character — it is mostly a matter of when we actually see her. To date, Showtime is keeping a relatively tight lid on this. They are not featuring the actress in any of the promotional photos for the next new episode, largely as a means of keeping us in suspense a little bit longer.

So when we do actually see Van in the present, what will she be like? One of the things that we keep hearing is that she’s more well-adjusted than some of the other Yellowjackets, which is somewhat ironic given that she is one of the first who started to really embrace the supernatural nature of life in the wilderness.

Somehow, though, we do still wonder if there is a larger secret that she’s keeping or a reason why we haven’t seen her so far. We do wonder if there is someone out there responsible for funding Lottie’s cult operation — did she really get off to this start all by herself? We 100% do wonder that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

