Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3: Is ‘Jackie’ really gone?

As we look towards Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 on Showtime, are we done seeming Jackie in ghostly form?

Perhaps now more than ever, there are some arguments to assume that this version of this character is gone … and not just because Shauna and the other members of the team ate her newly-roasted body. Instead, it has to do a lot with what that dinner represented.

For most of the first two episodes of the season, Shauna saw Jackie in some ways as she existed in front of her; remember that she was still spending a lot of time around her body. Now, all that was recognizable about Jackie is gone. Demented as it may be, it does allow some characters to move on in a way they would not be able to otherwise.

While we cannot confirm that Ghost Jackie is 100% gone entering episode 3, we would assume that we wouldn’t be seeing this character around forever. Also, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle had the following to say recently to IndieWire:

“We didn’t want to dwell in Shauna’s grief for the entire season … It just felt like a very natural way to to build into Season 2 and the place that our characters are going to find themselves emotionally and spiritually.”

If we do see Jackie again, we would assume that it would come in a very different form than what we’ve seen so far. Also, you have to remember that there are some other things that are going to be occupying Shauna’s mind soon enough … take, for example, the fact that she is pregnant. Of course, there are still questions aplenty about what happens to said baby, given that we haven’t exactly been given a flurry of information about that as of yet.

Do you think that we are going to be seeing Jackie again in Yellowjackets season 2 in some form?

