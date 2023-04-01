Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 spoilers: EP on Jackie aftermath

As we collectively prepare ourselves for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 on Showtime next week, we have advice. Go ahead and prepare for things to get pretty darn weird, and understandably so, in the aftermath of what happened with Jackie.

Need we spell it out further? Well, it goes a little something like this: At the end of this past episode, we saw most of the Yellowjackets dine on their former teammate after a fluke of nature caused her to be perfectly cooked for the occasion. Shauna, in particular, took this as something that Jackie must have wanted. In some way, a lot of these characters may have been trying to justify their actions internally. After all, this serves as a way to not think as much directly about what actually happened.

Do you want to get a little more insight right now about episode 3 and the aftermath? Well, in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Jonathan Lisco had to say on the subject:

We call that the Jackie hangover, if you will. In episode three, it’s a tough morning. They all look like they’ve been hit in the head with a rock. And then Taissa comes out of the cabin and doesn’t even remember doing it because she was her other shadow self when she did it. She wasn’t even Taissa, she was her bifurcated self. And so will there be repercussions? Yes. But if we’re doing our job right, that will be the least transgressive thing that our girls do. The final sentence that Lisco utters here should be the part that sends a chill down your spine. What’s worse than this? Well, we could be finding out at some point, even though we don’t exactly think that the writers are going to be rushing anything else along here. They have a five-season plan, and they haven’t guaranteed when they are getting to the Antler Queen — or, when we’ll get answers on Javi. Related – Check out some additional details now about Yellowjackets, including the status of Coach How do you think the story is going to play out entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.) This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

