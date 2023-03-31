Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Is Coach in danger?

As we start to prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 on Showtime next week, isn’t it easy to worry about Coach Ben Scott?

First and foremost, it’s easy to remember that he is one of the major outliers out of everyone in the wilderness right now. He’s the only real adult out there, and he’s also limited physically by what has happened to him so far. What little authority he once had is now gone, and he’s having to view up close what is happening to many of the young women he once helped to train. Take, for example, the fact that they all just ate one of their former teammates in Jackie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Coach was one of the only people who did not partake in the feast, so what is going to happen from here? Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Jonathan Lisco had to say:

On the one hand, we wanted to explore it from the girls’ point of view. Because when he abstains, so to speak, how do they now view him? They could potentially view him as someone who had discipline and didn’t want to break that social taboo. But it’s more likely they will now see him as more self-righteous and judgey, and therefore consider him outside the circle of their ingroup politics. So I think it’s in some ways very dangerous for Coach, that he didn’t engage in the feast. And so we’ll see that play out in the course of the episodes.

With all of this said, it’s also fairly easy to understand why Coach didn’t want to do this. Outside of the obvious moral issues and ick factor, he also views himself as a de-facto father figure to some of them. It’s different for him to dine on someone like Jackie. Also, he has more life experience and may be able to resist the transformations that can come from being in a place like this.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Does anyone else feel all that good that Coach is making it out of here alive? It feels like, at least for now, that his future is pretty darn bleak. He’s not going to be able to run away if he ends up being targeted as a future meal, for whatever reason.

Related – Check out some more details on the next Yellowjackets episode now

Do you think that Coach is in big-time danger entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







