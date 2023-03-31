Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Shauna’s baby shower

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 on Showtime next week? “Digestif” may be fun, but it may also be chaos!

So what lies ahead here? Well, at the center of it will be Shauna’s baby shower in the past. Sometimes, these are chaotic even when you aren’t stuck in the wilderness. You have to believe that this one is going to be next-level crazy and we could all be better for it at the end of the day.

Want to get some other updates all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

The girls experience an unusual hangover. Shauna learns the thrill of peer-to-peer car rentals. Natalie audits Lottie’s class in emotional apiology. Tai reflects, Misty hits the high seas, and you’ve never attended a baby shower like the one the Yellowjackets throw here.

Are we going to have some fantastic moments throughout this? Absolutely, and we’re very-much curious to learn a little bit more about what one of Lottie’s classes is like. (We gotta say that there are about a billion different classes that we’d wish to be a part of instead.)

We just hope that when the dust finally settles here, we’re going to have an opportunity to see the story move forward in both timelines in some sort of substantial way, and that we’re set up with a couple of interesting answers. There are still a lot of mysteries out there, and we do not think the writers are going to rush a lot of different things along.

