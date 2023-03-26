Yellowjackets season 3: Is work already starting soon?

Even though Yellowjackets season 2 just premiered on Showtime’s app a couple of days ago, work will be done on season 3 sooner than you’d think.

So how soon, exactly, are we talking about here? Let’s just say that in a matter of a week, we could be getting to the start of something big for the next chapter of the series. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle noted that the writers’ room for season 3 is actually starting up in April. Why so soon? That has to do with some things that are going on outside of the show.

For those who are not aware, there is a chance of a writers’ strike taking place in May and/or June, and until we know more about a potential deal getting done there, a lot of networks are taking precautions. This is one of the reasons why Yellowjackets got such an early renewal, and the idea here seems to be working to ensure there isn’t too much of an interruption to the filming timeline. Showtime, unlike HBO and Starz at the moment, is pretty invested in having new episodes for most of their shows as often as they can. They like to make them annual events if at all possible.

In a perfect world, season 3 could conceivably premiere in the spring of 2024. We’re still a little hesitant to think that this is going to happen, but we absolutely think that it’s a fun idea to think about. This show has a five-season plan already mapped out, so at least we don’t have to be concerned that the writers are unsure as to where things are going.

