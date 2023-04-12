Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: Did Keeley fire Shandy?

Tonight, Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 delivered some big moments from start to finish — plus, a huge test for Keeley Jones.

After all, for most of the season, we have seen this character do everything that she can to show that she can run a PR firm to the best of her ability. She’s come up with some good ideas, but it emerged over time that he had a serious blind spot: Shandy. Because the two knew each other back in their modeling days, Keeley assumed that she could make the transition over to PR just like her. The problem is that the two are very different women, and Shandy was okay to take shortcuts. Also, pitch really terrible ideas without any advance notice.

Well, we should go ahead and say that Keeley fired Shandy — but, there are also some consequences to this. Shandy immediately wanted revenge, and that included cursing out the whole staff and leaving a lamb in one of the offices. Is this going to be a full-season thing? We have to wonder.

With Shandy now gone from Keeley’s office, we’re starting to get a better sense of her future. Her company has a good staff including Barbara, who we think is growing on Keeley more and more down the road. Meanwhile, there was an almost instant chemistry between her and Jack, technically her investor boss. Clearly, Jack has enough spare time to hang around the office and help out … which is a bit random, but we will allow it.

Oh, and there is the idea now of a Jack – Keeley romance that is also emerging, and we have to wonder what is going to become of that, as well.

