Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Sunflowers’ & Amsterdam

Next week on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Sunflowers.” So what lies ahead in here?

Well, let’s start things off here by saying this — even though most of the story is set in London, things are going to shift this time around. A good chunk of the installment will take place in Amsterdam and with that, everyone could get outside their comfort zone a little bit. Is that a good thing, or a disaster at the end of the day? We’ll have to wait and see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

For now, let’s just go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“A friendly match takes the team to Amsterdam, where one night out unlocks truths for many.”

At the end of this episode, we will be at the halfway point of the season … and this could be the final season of the show. This is going to be a hard pill to swallow and if nothing else, we know that this is the end of the story that was originally planned.

We certainly know that Richmond is going to be in a pretty desperate place entering this episode. Zava has decided to retire, confidence is shot, and even Ted himself is facing some big questions about his future.

Of course, we know that there are plenty of non-soccer headlines going on with the show at the moment, as well. Take, for example, what is going to be happening with Rebecca in her personal life after some of the psychic’s premonitions coming true. Also, we do still have to wonder whether or not we’re going to be seeing Ted continue to wrestle with his life back in the United States.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including other thoughts on the show’s long-term future

What sort of story are you most excited to see moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6?

How do you think the story is going to progress in the near future? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







