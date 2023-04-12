Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: Is Zava leaving, retiring?

Tonight gave us Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 and with that, a big storyline that brought us seemingly to the end of Zava. He arrived, caused a big stir, and now, he is gone.

So what happened at the end of the day? Well, let’s just say that he decided to retire to spend time with his wife and his avocado farm. While he and AFC Richmond got off to a great start this new season, things went off of a cliff following what happened with West Ham. They lost match after match, and it seems at the moment that things are pretty hopeless.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So are they really? Well, we should note that while Zava was a great player, at the same time he wasn’t much of a leader. He didn’t inspire anyone to be better so much as he just inspired worship. For the entirety of the time he was around, all he did was make the whole universe all about him. Even his “work together” speech at the end of the day was a little bit too corny to be taken seriously — other than by some of the team members who were already indoctrinated.

If there is a silver lining to Zava’s exit at this point, the rest of the team can’t hide behind him anymore. We do think that they have to rise to their full potential, and this could lead to the emergence of a surprise new leader in Jamie Tartt. Under the training of Roy Kent, we do actually think that he can get a little bit better on all fronts.

Luckily, at the end of the day Ted Lasso is an optimistic show. We still think that somehow, Richmond is going to get through it — we will just have to wait and see how.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6

What did you think about Zava’s big decision following the events of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







