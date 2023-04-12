9-1-1 Lone Star season 4: Who is Joe / Yusuf? Marjan’s big story!

Following tonight’s 9-1-1 Lone Star season 4 episode, we had a chance to have a great Marjan story, and then also Joe.

So is this character going to present a new future for the character romantically? For the time being, it seems like that this could be the case. Beyond just some training sessions, we’re going to have a chance to see her actually have a dating life — something that we haven’t seen a lot of for her on the show.

Joe, otherwise known as Yusuf, actually has a lot more in common with her than she thought — including being a Muslim. They also share a few good laughs. They’ll have a chance to bond further over a dinner double-date, and we will see what the future holds from there.

It’s especially good news that Marjan has this potential love interest at this point, mostly due to how terrible things went for her over the course of the episode. Remember everything else that we saw with the random dates? One guy was a total liar, and the other was far too obsessed with Harry Potter. None of them were going to be right for her and with that, we’re glad that she has seemingly found someone else.

So will this love interest last? Well, we’re going to have to wait and see when it comes to the weeks ahead, but it does give her someone else to communicate with out of work.

In between this and the impending TK – Carlos wedding, doesn’t it feel like we’re getting romance in all directions at the moment with this show? It sure feels like it.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

