9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Kendra’s big secret

As you prepare to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 on Fox next week, do you want to get more news all about it? This is a story titled “Open,” and there is a lot of big stuff coming from start to finish. This is a chance, for starters, to learn about a relatively new character in Kendra … and also realize with it that she is not entirely what she seems.

Meanwhile, be assured that this is also going to be a big story about Grace, one that is going to give us a much better sense as to her past and her family history. Given that this show is all about action and rescues, we tend to think that you’re going to get a little bit of that thrown in here, as well. Isn’t that inevitable? We certainly tend to think so.

To get some more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity in the all-new “Open” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-412) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that we will either have closure or major developments on some of these things and in the end, we almost have to. We’re a significant chunk into the season at this point, and we are certainly looking forward to seeing how everything builds into the finale.

Of course, we are prepared for this to not be the series finale. There should be more episodes down the road, and we certainly are excited to get some more news about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

