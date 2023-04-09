9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Is it renewed? What Fox is thinking

At the moment, what are the chances that we get a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 renewal over at Fox? We’re sure that some may have expected news by now. After all, in theory this is one of the network’s more successful series, and it is hard to envision a scenario where the show does not come back for more.

Yet, we are still waiting, and we do think there are two different reasons for that.

1. Ownership – Fox the broadcast network does not own the show in-house, and that means more negotiations need to be had with the external studio. It benefits both parties to get a deal hammered out, and we are sure that it is going to happen with that in mind. However, there is no clear reason to hurry, since Fox doesn’t have to technically figure this out until May.

2. A joint negotiation – Don’t be surprised if 9-1-1: Lone Star and the flagship show are both ordered at the same time, as this would be the far more convenient thing for the folks at Fox to do since it allows for a bigger, more epic announcement. Of course, putting something together like this takes some time, so at least a marginal amount of patience may be needed here as we go from point A to point B.

Will we get a renewal before the finale airs?

Almost certainly, especially since we don’t think that Fox wants anyone to worry for any longer period than that. Remember that in addition to standing out as a hit in its own right, Fox needs 9-1-1: Lone Star to continue to be a launching pad for some of its new series. This is, after all, a way to help some of them get off to a reasonable start. The same goes for the main entry within the franchise.

Do you think that a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 renewal should be considered a sure thing at Fox?

