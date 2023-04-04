9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Marjan tries dating

Are there going to be some super-dramatic moments that transpire over the course of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12? It feels fair to expect that. However, at the same time we’re also prepared for a little bit of humor as well.

One of the things that the franchise as a whole has always done a good at is reminding us that these characters have both personal and professional lives. Sure, they do intermingle here and there, but there are also moments where they are separate. For this upcoming story titled “Swipe Left,” we are going to see a situation where what happens with Marjan personally allows some of her co-workers to step in and help. We’re glad that, at least on the surface, this is far more low-stakes than what she’s been dealing with as of late. Hasn’t she gone through enough?

To score a few more details right now all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

When she discovers her former fiancé is having a baby with his new wife, The 126 help Marjan enter the dating world through a series of chaperoned dates; Owen and the team are called to the rescue when a pregnant woman takes matters (and her anger) out at a motel where she suspects her husband is cheating on her in the all-new “Swipe Left” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-414) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

The chaperoned dates part of this equation could offer some comedy gold. Meanwhile, the story for Owen and much of the team will be where the drama starts to kick in. We recognize that in the end, we are actually not that far from the end of the season and with that, things are going to escalate across a few different fronts. There could be more drama and danger around the bend.

Also, we do have TK and Carlos’ wedding to look forward to in due time! We consider that, at least for now, the light at the end of the tunnel.

Is there anything that you are currently expecting when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 12 on Fox?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







