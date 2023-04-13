Snowfall season 6 episode 10 (series finale): Will Franklin die?

Next week on FX you are going to see Snowfall season 6 episode 10 arrive — let’s just say to prepare yourselves accordingly. This is the series finale, and it will be most likely a heart-pounding, intense, and perhaps devastating end to the story of one Franklin Saint. At this point, we do not know how else you can even describe it.

So where is the story going to go from here? Well, Teddy is dead, Cissy is arrested, and Franklin’s going to be hunted down by the authorities — there is nothing else that he can do other than run. It no longer seems like he’s ever going to get the money, so that is something that is completely out of the picture. The only thing that he can really do is try to find a way to escape. Anyone he comes into contact with at this point could be in trouble.

This will prove to be a fascinating end to the story, largely because so much of it will have such a singular focus. Almost all of the story will be tied to Franklin and in the end, it has to. Some more people will die, and those who live could also suffer consequences.

Is there any chance at all that Damson Idris’ character lives through the end? We suppose, but we’re not altogether sure that there is going to be a better ending for him there, either. This show was never written for him to have a happy ending — his actions render that impossible. The only person that we feel relatively confident about surviving right now is Wanda, and that’s because there are stories out there about getting a spin-off.

In the end, we just know that we’re going to miss the show dearly — Snowfall is the stuff of greatness, and it managed to get stronger and stronger over time.

