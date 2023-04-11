The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: A case for Monday reveal

Is there actually a chance that we could get a premiere date reveal for The Gilded Age season 2 on Monday? There is a case for it.

So what’s at the root of the idea at the moment? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with one of the other things on the HBO schedule at the moment in Perry Mason. The finale for that show is coming your way on Monday and on the other side of that, the schedule for the network on the night starts to become a little bit more hazy.

It is our hope that The Gilded Age actually comes out a little bit earlier than anyone said that it would in the past. Remember that earlier this year, Nathan Lane mentioned that season 2 would come out in September. That was never actually confirmed by the network; filming has been done for the season for quite some time and in theory, you absolutely could make the case for seeing it sooner.

At the moment, the most important thing is that the network does its best in order to promote the show whenever it does come back, given that it needs all the attention after such a long time away. One of our big concerns at the moment is that airing it so far removed from the first season could cause it to lose some viewers. We don’t expect it to air on any night under than Monday, so we are throwing that part of it out of the equation.

As for why a Perry Mason reveal makes sense…

This is probably the most high-profile show you’re going to have on Monday nights until the period drama comes back, so of course that is something that we are actively thinking about a little bit. If you don’t announce something here, we’ll have to hope that there is a chance to see some

When do you want to see The Gilded Age season 2 arrive on HBO down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

