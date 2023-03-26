The Gilded Age season 2 trailer: Are we building to it?

Is The Gilded Age season 2 going to be one of HBO’s most-anticipated shows over the next several months? At the moment, we can say this: It’s certainly going to be up there when we get to the other side of Succession season 4.

Remember this: Once the Brian Cox drama is done for the year, we are going to have a chance to see True Detective, Winning Time, and presumably The Idol over the next several months. Those shows could have audiences, but one of them has a checkered history, the other generated a lot of controversy for season 1, and the other one has drawn controversy before even airing. This means that The Gilded Age, strange as it may seem, one of the more anticipated consistent hits that the network has.

The obvious bad news is that per Nathan Lane, we could be waiting until September to see the show back — but we will have more opportunities to dive into that subject down the road.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and get into how the network is building up towards a trailer, which we tend to think will be out at some point this summer. Filming has been done for a considerable amount of time now and thanks to that, the series is now in the midst of a lengthy post-production period. Within this there are some episodes being edited and we are, presumably, going to see a near-perfect production because of the time and care that HBO and producers are putting into the story.

When we do get a chance to see a trailer…

It could prove to be more expansive than ever. While George Russell and the wealthy in New York City will continue to be a huge part of the story, season 2 could reflect Downton Abbey, another hit from Julian Fellowes, even further in showing us the lives of some servants. The more balanced out the story is at the moment, the happier that we’re going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 and a new trailer?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







