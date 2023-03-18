The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait now?

Before we dive into a deeper discussion on The Gilded Age season 2 at HBO, let’s put things into a greater perspective. We are almost a full year away from the season 1 finale coming on the air for the first time, and you better believe that this is causing some frustration out there. How in the world can it not? This is a show that SO many people want to see more of, especially since production has been done for it for a good while.

Unfortunately, we are still in the midst of a prolonged waiting game and we have to deal with a whole run of questions … with the biggest one simply being why. Is there any reason why the powers-that-be are forcing us to sit around and wait as long as they are?

We tend to think that the hiatus for the show right now has to do with a couple of different things, with the first one being real estate. After all, the network just premiered Perry Mason in the Monday-night timeslot previously reserved for the show. Meanwhile, they just wrapped The Last of Us on Sunday nights and in the near future, are going to be bringing us some new episodes of Succession. They have a lot on their plate at the moment.

Also, there is another fascinating thing to consider: This is a network that wants to keep subscribers as long as they can and you can argue that later on in the year, they need some shows that will draw some attention. They’re already getting that now, but leading in 2024, the network faces more of a great unknown.

Let’s put it this way — beyond Succession, the only Sunday-night show the network has that we’d consider to be a viewership slam dunk is True Detective, and that’s while noting that it’s been polarizing here and there in the past. Winning Time later this year could generate some viewership, but it also drew a lot of controversy last season. The Idol has already caused negative buzz without even premiering. If The Gilded Age does come back in September (per Nathan Lane), that gives the network a source for subscriptions as much as anything.

So while the long wait may in part be due to a busy schedule now at HBO, it could also be tied to dollars and cents later. Just think about this as something else rather fascinating to consider.

Related – When is HBO going to give you more news on season 2?

