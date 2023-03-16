The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Where is the news?

What in the world is going on when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 on HBO? We think with each passing day, it’s all the more strange.

After all, just think about where we were with this show going into the calendar year, when it felt like there was at least a chance to see it this spring. Now, it looks more and more like it could be the fall. You’ve got the comments from Nathan Lane earlier on in the year that we could be seeing the show back at some point in September, and it’s certainly true that we have not seen anything on the subject of the show’s future right now.

What we have to hope for at this point is rather simple: Some sort of insight as to what’s coming next. Even if you are not getting a premiere date, can we at least get a premiere month? In not sharing any news, the #1 risk that HBO is running here is that viewers do forget about this show for whatever reason, which we cannot imagine that they would want.

If they are bringing The Gilded Age back at some point in the fall, we really don’t think that you can wait until then to really start hyping it up. The time is more now to start getting people engaged again and if you can do that, at least you can start to create the hope that there will be attention on season 2, and potentially also a season 3.

Just know this: One way or another, the network will promote it. They aren’t just going to put it on the air with one day’s notice and assume that people are going to be able to see it.

Related – Check out some more news on The Gilded Age right now, including other news on the future

When do you think we are going to get more news all about The Gilded Age season 2 at HBO?

Why do you think we aren’t getting more insight on it now? Be sure to share below! After you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







