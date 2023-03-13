The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why no tease last night?

For those of you who were hoping for a big The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date reveal last night, you are probably disappointed. After all, we got no specifics over the course of The Last Of Us as to when the period drama will return.

So why is HBO doing that and with this in mind, depriving us of something we are very-much excited for? Well, let’s just say that there are multiple reasons.

1. The Gilded Age is too far away – We’ve reported already on Nathan Lane’s comments that the show will not be back until September; while HBO has yet to comment on that, we do have to take them seriously until the network tells us not to. It makes little sense for them to reveal a premiere date for a show still half a year away, so that could be the #1 reason why there was no major reveal last night.

2. This is a Monday show – If HBO is going to use its rare promotional space before a show to hype one specific program, it is going to be one of their Sunday heavy-hitters like Succession or maybe True Detective. While The Gilded Age may have a loyal audience, it is not that high on the priority pecking order.

3. There are plans to do something elsewhere – We do legitimately believe this. After all, the network does want the show to succeed! They don’t have many other programs quite like this, and we tend to think you will want to do everything within your power to stay involved in the Julian Fellowes business. There is just so much to be gained from it.

At this point, we’re just hoping for a season 2 premiere date reveal this summer; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this actually happens.

Are you sad that there was no The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date reveal alongside The Last of Us last night?

