Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? It is no secret that we want more of the show and soon. Are we going to have a chance to see it?

Well, let’s start off here by noting exactly where things stand at present — and also, unfortunately, adopt the role of bearer of bad news. There is no installment on the network tonight, with the reason being that we are in the final week of a planned hiatus. Rest assured that there is a little bit more coming, but you have to wait for another seven days to see it. “Bill Black” is set for April 18, and it will be the first of a couple of episodes that help to set the stage for the finale.

Are we reasonably optimistic that there will be a Will Trent season 2 down the road? The short answer here is yes and for a number of reasons. With that being said, we don’t want to take where we are right now for granted. There is so much to be excited about through the rest of the season and we’ll try to focus on that, at least for now.

For some more specifics on season 1 episode 11 next week, check out the synopsis below:

Will goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent. Meanwhile, Angie aims to put her relationship with Will behind her and take matters with Lenny into her own hands.

We do tend to think that the remaining episodes of season 1 are going to take somewhat of a two-pronged approach. There are going to be opportunities to see more mysteries with a lot of drama and surprises. Yet, we don’t think the writers are going to lose sight of some of these characters, either. They are, after all, the big reason why you watch in the first place.

What are you hoping to see down the road when it comes to Will Trent season 1 episode 11?

