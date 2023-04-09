Will Trent season 2: Is it renewed? Where things stand at ABC

As we await news on a Will Trent season 2 over at ABC, why not take a moment to examine things further? Where do things stand at the network, and how confident should we be?

First and foremost, let’s give the mystery-drama a round of applause for being one of the most pleasant surprises of the season so far. This is a show that comes on at what has historically been a really difficult timeslot for the network, one that has left a number of shows canceled over the years.

Yet, we are actually pretty optimistic that the network has liked what they’ve seen well enough to order more, and we even have a few pieces of evidence to back that up. Will Trent has significantly outperformed the performance of The Rookie: Feds when that show was airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and is putting up relatively similar numbers to it with it now airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Its retention rate is astounding — while a 0.3 rating and over 3+ million live viewers a week would not have been much a decade ago, this is a solid output in an era where competition and streaming really dominate the landscape.

Also, add to this the fact that Will Trent is able to generate all of this despite not having any enormous names in the cast; sure, it has a built-in audience thanks to the source material, but how many of its average viewers are aware of this?

What we are currently projecting

We do tend to think that ABC is going to try and run back their current Tuesday lineup, in its entirety, for the fall. With that in mind, not only do we tend to think that we are going to get more of this show, but we wouldn’t be shocked if its episode order is similar to The Rookie franchise. This would mean that they would have to trim down their content from Bachelor in Paradise, but we really think that there is a lot of value in this show. Look at the longevity of series in this genre like Castle, Monk, or Psych — there is potential for it to be successful for many years.

