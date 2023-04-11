Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale: Kelli Giddish returning!

Just in case you were not eager enough to see the Law & Order: SVU season 24 finale, here is another reason to be. Based on the newest information that is out there, you will have a chance to see Kelli Giddish make her big return as Amanda Rollins.

When we first saw Giddish depart the show earlier this season, we obviously felt hopeful that we were going to be seeing her back at some point — however, we never thought it was going to happen this soon. That’s not even the only surprise we’re going to be bringing you today…

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Rollins is also going to be pregnant when you next see her! The character will also be present in the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, meaning that there are technically two more opportunities to see her. (This isn’t the first time that Kelli has guest-starred on the spin-off, but every time we see her is certainly welcome.)

The fact that we are getting a chance to see a little more of Rollins at this point does thankfully open the door further that she could be making another appearance down the road within this franchise. We don’t think it is lost on anyone how popular she is as a character — it really shouldn’t be, especially when you consider the outcry that came alongside the news that she would be leaving. She’s a huge reason for the show’s modern-day success and nobody can truly replace her.

Hopefully, there will be some other updates shared about the future of the Rollins character over the next few weeks; let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best. We obviously want to see her happy!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

