Is Graham McTavish leaving House of the Dragon in season 2?

Is Graham McTavish leaving House of the Dragon at some point in season 2? Let’s just say there are new reasons to wonder this.

After all, early today the folks over at HBO announced the full cast for the upcoming season, and you may have noticed that the Outlander actor was not listed. What does this mean? Well, let’s just say it is a tad complicated.

Close to the end of season 1, we saw the character of Ser Harrold opt to depart his post amidst the shocking changing of the guard in King’s Landing. He had no interest in killing off Rhaenyra or her family, all to make life easier for new-found King Aegon. In disobeying Otto Hightower’s orders, the future is now hazier than it has ever been for this character.

Despite being MIA on the cast list, there are still ways in which the character could return. For starters, it could happen as somewhat of a surprise return in an unexpected way. Or, he could be killed off-screen at Otto’s command. It is also possible that he turns up in season 3 or some other point in the future, a notion that TVLine strongly suggests.

For now, we obviously hope that we do get to see McTavish again at some point, mostly because he’s an outstanding actor and Ser Harold represents a unique point of view — despite not being a member of House Targeryan, he still has an opportunity to utilize and express his authority. Whether or not this leads to serious ramifications remains to be seen, but there are so many different facets to the Dance of Dragons and we would like to see many of them represented.

