Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor after season 6? At one point tonight, we thought the question was settled.

After all, consider the fact that Dr. Glassman doesn’t have cancer! According to the brain results that came in, Shaun’s worst fears were wrong, and he was more than happy to celebrate that.

Now, this is where we do have to swoop in with some of the bad news. As the promo for the next new episode gave away, there is clearly something still wrong with Glassman — or, at least that is how Shaun sees it. He missed a couple of screws when putting together the crib, and that’s in addition to his suture work and some other trouble signs.

We do think there’s a part of Freddie Highmore’s character that is panicking, given that he does not want to lose one of the most important people in his life right before becoming a father. However, there may be something to what he is saying about there being something off with his mentor’s neurological functions. He may be cancer-free, but there are still other concerns.

What could all of this mean?

There is that understandable fear still that Schiff could be leaving the show, but nothing has been confirmed on that subject as of yet. Another issue is that if Shaun continues to press Glassman hard about some possible diagnosis, he could end up damaging their relationship. At a certain point, Aaron will just want to live and not be anywhere near as concerned with what’s coming down the road.

We’re going to be worried for at least the next few weeks — heck, we could be worried until the closing seconds of the season finale. Given that we have seen so many actors leave this show over the years, we do tend to think that anything is possible.

