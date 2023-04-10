The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 spoilers: A look at ‘Blessed’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 — so what can we say now?

First and foremost, let’s note that the title for this episode is “Blessed,” and we know that we’re going to have one major theme coursing through the story. This is a story about faith, and beyond that it’s one that will put Dr. Asher Wolke at the center of it.

Will Shaun and plenty of other characters still involved? We tend to think so, mostly because this show is almost always an ensemble show no matter what.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 20 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

Dr. Marcus Andrews introduces some of the team to a patient whose optimism and faith seems to cause Dr. Asher Wolke the most skepticism in light of his own relationship with religion.

Odds are, this will be a story that pulls on the heart-strings — we’re expecting that. How can you not at this given moment in time?

Now, there is one other important thing to remember at the moment here — there are only a few more episodes to come this season, as there is 22 overall. There is no official word on a season 7 at the moment, but there is plenty of reason for optimism right now.

What’s going to happen to Glassman?

Well, let’s just say that there is a lot of emotional stuff still to come, but not everything may happen exactly as you think. Just brace yourselves for another few surprises, and we just hope that the ball gets rolling in a big way for the finale.

