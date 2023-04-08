The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21: Good, bad Glassman news

As some of you already know, The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 is going to be the penultimate episode of the season. With that, we know that we are building towards some big stuff.

On paper, it does seem like there is a tiny bit of good news in here — if nothing else, Dr. Glassman is still alive. Not only that, but he’s operating! Our hope is that means that a potential return of his cancer is not serious or suggesting that he will be dead by the end of the season.

Now, however, we have to present the bad news — mostly because this show does not seem to give us one without the others sometimes. There are still some major issues coming for Shaun and Glassman amidst a surgery, and it all comes back to something that happens during a surgery. For more news on that, check out the official The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery; while Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be the one she needs the most.

Is the latter good news for Reznick and Park? In theory sure, given that we’ve felt that these two were destined to make things work eventually. However, nothing was ever guaranteed on this subject. Even with Park being “the one she needs,” what is he going to think and feel? That’s another thing to wonder about altogether.

Given where this episode does land in the season, it feels inevitable that it is going to be tied to the finale that follows. It’s hard to imagine a scenario, at least at the moment, where that is not the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news about this upcoming The Good Doctor episode right now

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21, and how do you think it will set the stage for the finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







