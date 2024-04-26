Stranger Things 5 premiere date: The best case scenario

Based on a lot of reports that are you there, you may be aware that we’re stuck waiting for a while to see Stranger Things 5 premiere. Production is underway but, unfortunately, this is a show that takes a long time to go from point A to point B. Remember all of the special effects that it has and beyond just that, Netflix wanting to save the show until the right moment.

Prior to the start of the industry strikes last year, it felt like the best-case scenario for the super-ambitious series was spring 2025. However, things are understandably different now. Is there something that we can look forward to now insofar as specifics go?

Ultimately, we do think that there is still a chance that Stranger Things returns next year, but we’re talking more about the end of the year than something in the early going. Also, the only way this may happen is in the event the streaming service chooses to divide the show up into halves. If we get the first part of it in late 2025, then we imagine that the second part of it could be coming in early 2026.

Of course, this is just the best case scenario. This is totally different from what is actually going to happen. Netflix should be eager in theory to get the remainder of the series out there, mostly due to the fact that the sooner than they get it out there, the more they can also start preparing more and more for the spin-off. There is one that has been teased already, but it’s going to perhaps look different than anyone would expect.

For now, let’s just keep watch for more news — and we’ll share more when it comes out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

