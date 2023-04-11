The Good Doctor season 6: Does Dr. Glassman have cancer?

Before we got into The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 tonight on ABC, let’s just say that our level of fear was high for Dr. Glassman.

What was going on with the character? Well, in the promos for the installment we saw that he was undergoing a brain scan at the request of Shaun, mostly to see if his cancer had returned. It’s a fear that has been present ever since he missed some sutures on a surgery a couple of episodes ago. Richard Schiff’s character has claimed that he feels fine, but could a spot on his brain change things?

To Shaun, Glassman is a father figure and a source of near-constant advice. This is a person who is going to be all the more important to him as he gets prepared to eventually become a father himself, hopefully at the end of the season. The fact that Aaron had a lengthy battle with cancer before is the sort of thing that makes us utterly terrified in whatever the future could be right now.

Our hope is that Glassman ends up being okay — we do tend to believe that he will make it out of tonight’s episode still alive. Of course, that means very little when it comes to the long-term future.

So, what happened tonight?

We will have more updates soon…

