Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4: Why so few episodes?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 going to be the final season at NBC? Why the smaller episode order?

If you saw some of the headlines earlier today, then you know that the Christopher Meloni series is coming back for more, just like we are also going to have a chance to see more of the flagship Law & Order to go along with SVU.

With all of this being said, there is another wrinkle that we have to throw your way at the moment — the fact that this season of Organized Crime is going to be just 13 installments. This is the smallest batch of episodes since the very first season, and it does feel like it’s going to raise some eyebrows.

So what in the world is going on here? Well, according to a report from TVLine the smaller order is due to a very specific plan the network has for the show, and from our standpoint, it has nothing to do with the performance or some desire to end it.

Our hope…

At the end of the day here, it is our hope that this plan will help with a lack of cohesion, which is one of the bigger issues that this version of the franchise has had over the past year or two. We’ve seen a revolving door of showrunners and with the series giving you a series of arcs as opposed to a procedural format, we do tend to think that things are a little bit better with a 13-episode arc. We could, at the very least, have a solid, seamless story that goes from beginning to end.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this plan is a fantastic one, and this helps to make Organized Crime one of the best seasons yet. Also, in theory it could give Meloni more time to appear as Stabler over on SVU.

What do you think about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 having a smaller episode order?

(Photo: NBC.)

