Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, do you want to get the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 19 return date?

We suppose that our first order of business here is rather simple, and that is reminding people that there is, in fact, more of the Christopher Meloni series coming. We know that there have been some strong episodes over the course of the year, and that’s worth noting when you think about all of the chaos in general. The show is going through yet another showrunner swap, and we really hope that as we move into a potential season 4, we can only hope that there is a little bit more in the way of resolution there.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s talk about the absolute earliest that the show could be back — after all, you are not going to see it either next week or the week after. The earliest possible outcome is that Law & Order: Organized Crime returns on April 27, and that effectively kicks off what is going to be the home stretch of the series. If we can get new installments from that point to the eventual finale, we’d be very much happy.

(Fingers crossed that over the next seven days, we’ll at least get some more details on episode 19 — we really should, judging from the way in which NBC typically releases content.)

What else can you expect in the near future?

If we are also going to continue to follow traditional network practices here, there is a fairly good chance that we are going to learn about a season 4 renewal at some point before the show comes back. We do think it’s almost 100% a sure thing; there could be a little more drama next year, but that is in the event that NBC decides to scrap the 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot for the 2024-25 season. There’s time to think about that.

Also, prepare for all three shows in the franchise to be ordered at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 19?

Go ahead and share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

