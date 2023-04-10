Succession season 4 episode 3: Is Gerri really fired?

We know there are a number of things to discuss about Succession season 4 episode 3 tonight, but why not take a moment to discuss Gerri?

Early on in the episode tonight, Logan tasked his son Roman with a very specific task: Firing her. He didn’t think she was good for the company anymore, and we do think personally that everything that transpired with Roman in the past played at least some sort of role.

Let’s be clear now: The death of Logan is going to reset everything. We do think that there is a chance that Gerri comes back into the fold, and there is a good reason for it. She knows Waystar Royco better than almost anyone and honestly, she’s much more qualified than any of Logan’s kids. She’s certainly more so than Tom at this point.

There are so many things that we’re left to think about the aftermath of what happened tonight, and we do think that Gerri still has a major role to play in this story. The paperwork may never be finalized, and we recognize that Roman will want to keep her in the fold somewhat. J. Smith-Cameron is not leaving the show; that’s not something we would worry about for the time being.

Who are the major players moving forward?

Well, we think the Roy siblings could easily turn on each other at this point, and then you have all the Waystar executives at present. You also can’t just forget about Matsson, who was set to sweep in and buy the company. Is that still going to happen? Well, nothing else is altogether clear.

