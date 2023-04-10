Is Brian Cox leaving Succession? Is Logan Roy dead?

Is Brian Cox leaving Succession following the events of this week’s new episode, and is Logan Roy dead? Was this the TV shocker of all time?

Well, we knew entering “Connor’s Wedding” that there was the potential for a pretty big shocker and yet, this is not what we anticipated seeing at all — at least not now. This entire season was set up to be the three kids working in order to ensure that they could take on Logan and Waystar Royco once and for all. However, that didn’t quite happening. Cox’s character died in mid-air and with that, set in motion for the remainder of the season.

Also, it goes without saying that Logan goes down as one of the most legendary characters in the history of HBO. He could’ve died so much earlier on in the show but with him staying, he caused so much chaos in his family and the entire corporate world. We do think that this was probably the moment that further solidified that season 4 was going to be the final one — there is obviously going to be a show for weeks without Logan around, but he was the rock. Without him, everything else starts to fall apart and there is no metaphorical king in the castle.

What will Brian Cox do from here?

Well, of course we could speculate a lot on that but in the end, he’s going to do whatever he wants. This is what happens when you have someone who has decades’ worth of outstanding work before this show ever came around. He could do theater, movies, or return to HBO in some other project moving forward?

As of right now, the possibilities are endless … but Logan Roy is gone. That is solidified, and there is no walking that back at the end of the road.

Are you stunned at the moment that Logan Roy died on Succession season 4 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

