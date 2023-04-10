Succession season 4 episode 4 spoilers: After Logan Roy’s death…

As you prepare yourselves to see Succession season 4 episode 4 on HBO next week, what’s going to be at the center of the story?

Well, that is not a hard question to ask — Logan Roy is gone. The iconic character, played by Brian Cox, died early on during Connor’s wedding. It’s weird that we anticipated that this was going to happen, but not anywhere this soon — and now the entire gameplan for the show changes. There is no denying that and no other way to get past it.

The promo that we saw tonight was actually one for the weeks ahead, and it’s one that gave us a small sense of some of the various things that are now at play. Who is going to run Waystar Royco now? The once-invincible Logan is now gone and now, the entire fabric of the show changes. Take Tom, who had massive inroads but now, he’s adrift in the wind. The fighting will escalate to yet another.

Now, it’s worth saying that there’s not much more that can be said about the weeks ahead. There is no synopsis for episode 4. There may not be one for at least a few days. We have to prepare to be in the dark for a little while on that and ultimately, we have to be okay with that. The most important thing that we need to state here is just how uncertain everything now is. There is no clear plan for the future, and we suppose that this is a big part of the fun.

Who do we think could run Waystar Royco at the end of the day?

The irony to us is that we could easily see Gerri being the best person to run the company, even though Roman told her she was getting fired. She could be back in play now, as could anyone else.

We already look forward to coming up with theories, and doing videos on this down the road.

What are you the most interested in as we prepare for Succession season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

