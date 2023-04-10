Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Van, Taissa reunion coming

There are a lot of moments to be excited for as we get further into Yellowjackets season 2 — is a reunion between adult Van and Taissa on the list?

Well, let’s just say that we don’t have to beat around the bush here all that much. After all, one of the show’s own stars has indicated that we’re going to get it. This is really just a matter of when, and then also what some of the larger ramifications of the moment are going to be.

So what more is there to say right now? Well, let’s just turn that over to Tawny Cypress, who passed along the following message recently in a new interview with Jezebel:

I think that if we have an adult Van on the show, it would be pretty dumb to not have adult Taissa meeting up with adult Van. There’s definitely going to be a reunion. It’s good and bad. It’s old love and all of it’s baggage. But you’ll get it the moment you watch. You’ll get it.

Of course, what makes this moment potentially all the more interesting is that we’ve got a huge amount of missing time right in the middle of it. We know that there is clearly a lot of romance that they are involved in back in the wilderness, but what happened the rest of the way … or, after the fact? We know that they are not together and seemingly, they have not been for some time.

In general, though, we wonder a lot about what adult Van is up to and how in touch she is with the members of her former team. After all, she wasn’t exactly brought up with regularity in the present. The only real tease we have is that she seems to be a little more well-adjusted than some other characters in the present.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to a Van – Taissa reunion moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

