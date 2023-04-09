American Horror Story season 12: Is Emma Roberts returning?

Is Emma Roberts set to be returning to American Horror Story for season 12? Some early reports seem to suggest so.

According to industry site Production Weekly (as cited by the AHS Zone on Twitter) the former franchise star will be coming back for the upcoming batch of episodes. If true, this means that she would be joining The Resident star Matt Czuchry as a part of the cast.

These two castings could prove to be very much important in the effort to somewhat revitalize the franchise when it comes to its commercial success. While American Horror Story: NYC was creatively one of the best chapters of the show in years, it also did seem to go somewhat under the radar. It would be nice to see the franchise get some more pop-culture recognition again, and maybe having these two toplining a season would help to do the trick.

Show executive producer Ryan Murphy tends to be really cagey when it comes to sharing details about upcoming seasons in advance, and don’t be surprised if something very-much similar happens in this instance. What we know that we’d like to see is a version of the show that really goes for the fright factor in a way that we haven’t seen in a while. 1984 is probably the closest to traditional horror that we’ve seen from American Horror Story in a good while, and even it relied a lot on campy energy as a primary selling point.

If season 12 follows the same trajectory that we’ve seen in the past, our feeling is that we will see it premiere come September or October. We will wait and see if that holds true. Also, can we also see more of Billie Lourd, pictured above? Nothing is confirmed on that…

