American Horror Story season 12: Is Matt Czuchry cast?

Well, here is some news we did not expect: Following his time on The Resident, star Matt Czuchry may be jumping to American Horror Story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor behind Dr. Conrad Hawkins is currently slated to be moving over to the Ryan Murphy series, even though there is almost nothing known about this chapter of the show at all at the moment.

So what is the real impetus here? We do think, for starters, the Horror Story franchise can always benefit from having some more captivating leads. Also, both shows come from the same studio in 20th Century Fox TV, meaning that executives continue to keep Czuchry in-house for a little while longer. Even though the cancellation of The Resident was made official tonight, it’s clear that this is something that has been in the works for a while and it would’ve taken a last-minute miracle to alter things.

Odds are, season 12 of American Horror Story is going to be coming back at some point this fall, but it’s still a long ways out from getting either a start date or some other updates all about the future. We would love to see the show go super-weird and supernatural after a more grounded (but highly underrated) season 11, one that focused on one of the biggest real-life medical horrors of the past several decades.

With this news…

It is also fair to assume that it is pretty unlikely that The Resident is going to find another home somewhere else — you don’t want to rule anything out, but the odds of a TV show in general getting saved after such an event are not exactly high.

